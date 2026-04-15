Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Outer Banks connection to the sinking of the Titanic 114 years ago

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 15, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT
Two lifeboats with Titanic survivors aboard make their way toward the Carpathia.
Library of Congress
Two lifeboats with Titanic survivors aboard make their way toward the Carpathia.

The world watched in horror 114 years ago as the RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg and sank into the North Atlantic. But for nearly a century, a critical piece of that night’s history was hiding in the walls of a small building in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Hatteras Weather Bureau Station is the only wireless station in the United States to have caught the Titanic’s first distress call.
National Park Service
The Hatteras Weather Bureau Station is the only wireless station in the United States to have caught the Titanic’s first distress call.

The Hatteras Weather Bureau Station is the only wireless station in the United States to have caught the Titanic’s first distress call. At 11:25 p.m. on April 14th, operators recorded the chilling words: "CQD. Have struck an iceberg. We are badly damaged."

Amazingly, the record of this transmission wasn't found in a vault. It was discovered in 2009, rolled up inside a wall where it had been used as makeshift insulation during a past renovation. It took nearly 100 years for the paper to see the light of day.

Amazingly, the record of this transmission wasn't found in a vault. It was discovered in 2009, rolled up inside a wall where it had been used as makeshift insulation during a past renovation.
National Park Service
Amazingly, the record of this transmission wasn't found in a vault. It was discovered in 2009, rolled up inside a wall where it had been used as makeshift insulation during a past renovation.

While distance prevented Hatteras from launching a rescue, the logbook proves the signal reached American shores far earlier than previously thought. Today, that original scrap of history is on display at the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras Village.

Titanic under construction.
Library of Congress
Titanic under construction.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston