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Showplace West building in High Point to be transformed into apartments

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT
A photo of the Showplace West building in High Point.
Courtesy Rebekah Cansler
The Showplace West building in High Point

Downtown High Point has announced the sale of a historic 1970s-era office building that will be transformed into new apartments.

Virginia-based developer LBD Investments has purchased the Showplace West building on South Main Street for $300,000. The space will be redeveloped into 143 new apartment units and two commercial spaces.

Downtown High Point President and CEO Rebekah Cansler says the project could help reinvigorate the city.

“To have downtown residents within walking distance to our restaurants, to our shops, to our offices is going to completely transform the area,” Cansler says.

She says the building had been vacant for over 14 years. It’s now been renamed Elwood on Main after the early 20th-century hotel that once stood at the site.

The developer has already started demolition. Cansler says the construction is expected to take 18 months.
DJ Simmons
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