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Search for missing teenager in Jones County comes to tragic end

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 15, 2026 at 7:13 AM EDT
Authorities say Maddie Benson, who was autistic and nonverbal, had been reported missing from her home in Trenton overnight. Shortly after 7:00 a.m., her body was discovered in a ditch along Ten Mile Fork Road.
Jones County Sheriff's Office
Authorities say Maddie Benson, who was autistic and nonverbal, had been reported missing from her home in Trenton overnight. Shortly after 7:00 a.m., her body was discovered in a ditch along Ten Mile Fork Road.

The search for a missing teenager in Jones County ended in tragedy yesterday (Tuesday) after a thirteen-year-old girl was found dead.

Authorities say Maddie Benson, who was autistic and nonverbal, had been reported missing from her home in Trenton overnight. Shortly after 7:00 a.m., her body was discovered in a ditch along Ten Mile Fork Road.

Investigators with the State Highway Patrol said a dump truck driver traveling in the area around 4:30 in the morning struck something he believed was an animal. Because of the heavy fog and darkness, the driver and another motorist couldn't find anything at the time.

However, when that driver returned after sunrise to keep looking, they discovered the girl's body and called for help. Investigators say no charges will be filed against the driver.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston