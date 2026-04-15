Search for missing teenager in Jones County comes to tragic end

The search for a missing teenager in Jones County ended in tragedy yesterday (Tuesday) after a thirteen-year-old girl was found dead.

Authorities say Maddie Benson, who was autistic and nonverbal, had been reported missing from her home in Trenton overnight. Shortly after 7:00 a.m., her body was discovered in a ditch along Ten Mile Fork Road.

Investigators with the State Highway Patrol said a dump truck driver traveling in the area around 4:30 in the morning struck something he believed was an animal. Because of the heavy fog and darkness, the driver and another motorist couldn't find anything at the time.

However, when that driver returned after sunrise to keep looking, they discovered the girl's body and called for help. Investigators say no charges will be filed against the driver.