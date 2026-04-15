Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Residents applaud Rural Hall council’s stance against proposed data center

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published April 15, 2026 at 5:13 PM EDT
No data center sign stands in a Rural Hall field
April Laissle
/
WFDD
No data center signs have popped up throughout Rural Hall.

Rural Hall residents are praising town leadership for taking a stand against a proposed data center.

The town council unanimously passed a resolution opposing the rezoning of land that developers have earmarked for the project. At a town hall meeting, residents applauded the move.

“The simple aspect of that you, as our elected representatives, came out and said, as a town, as a community, we are in opposition of a data center, that does help," said resident Carole Newsome. "It's one of the steps we need to do to encourage Forsyth County to listen to our voices.”

Forsyth County will ultimately make the final decision in the case. Some attendees encouraged the town council to go further before that vote. They asked Mayor Terry Bennett why officials hadn’t enacted a moratorium on data center development, like several other North Carolina cities.

“The town does not have the legal authority to adopt or enforce such a moratorium," Bennett said. "Rural Hall does not maintain its own independent land use or zoning ordinance.”

Bennett said that’s because the town doesn’t have its own planning department.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning Board is scheduled to take up the data center case at its May 14 meeting.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle