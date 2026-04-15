Report: Federal government assistance has become "load-bearing pillar" of rural North Carolina

A new report from the nonprofit Carolina Forward reveals a startling economic reality: federal government assistance has become the "load-bearing pillar" of rural North Carolina.

In 2024, $152 billion in federal aid flowed into North Carolina. But that money isn't distributed evenly. While areas like Wake and Onslow Counties see only about ten percent of their income from government transfers, the numbers skyrocket in counties like Washington, Jones, Robeson, and Northampton; federal assistance—including Social Security, Medicaid, and food stamps—now accounts for about 40 percent of all personal income.

In Carteret and Craven Counties, about 25 percent of total personal income comes from government programs.

Statewide, about 13% of people receive SNAP benefits; however, in rural eastern belts, the percentages often double the state average. Robeson County is highest, at nearly 33 percent

The divide is even sharper when looking at basic needs. In most ENC counties, 20 to 30 percent of the population is enrolled in Medicaid.

Researchers at Carolina Forward argue this isn't just about personal choice, but a "semi-permanent recession" in rural areas driven by policy choices in Raleigh—from deteriorating healthcare systems to a lack of investment in rural schools.

As the private economy shrivels in these regions, the study shows federal programs are often all that’s left keeping thousands of eastern North Carolina households solvent.