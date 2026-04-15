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"New" fish species has been swimming in North Carolina’s rivers for centuries

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 15, 2026 at 6:59 AM EDT
The Carolina Redhorse was first recognized by researchers decades ago, but it has finally been formally described as a distinct species.
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission
The Carolina Redhorse was first recognized by researchers decades ago, but it has finally been formally described as a distinct species.

Scientists have identified a new fish species that has been swimming in North Carolina’s rivers for centuries.

The Carolina Redhorse was first recognized by researchers decades ago, but it has finally been formally described as a distinct species. This rare sucker fish is found primarily in the Cape Fear and Yadkin-Pee Dee river basins. It is easily recognized by its copper-colored scales and a unique, thick lower lip.

The formal naming is the result of years of collaborative work between the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and local universities. Experts say the move is more than just a scientific milestone—it is a critical step for conservation.

Because the Carolina Redhorse is already considered a threatened species due to habitat loss, this official status will help state agencies secure the resources needed to protect its population.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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