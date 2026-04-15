"New" fish species has been swimming in North Carolina’s rivers for centuries

Scientists have identified a new fish species that has been swimming in North Carolina’s rivers for centuries.

The Carolina Redhorse was first recognized by researchers decades ago, but it has finally been formally described as a distinct species. This rare sucker fish is found primarily in the Cape Fear and Yadkin-Pee Dee river basins. It is easily recognized by its copper-colored scales and a unique, thick lower lip.

The formal naming is the result of years of collaborative work between the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and local universities. Experts say the move is more than just a scientific milestone—it is a critical step for conservation.

Because the Carolina Redhorse is already considered a threatened species due to habitat loss, this official status will help state agencies secure the resources needed to protect its population.