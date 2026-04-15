N.C. lawmaker's bill would lower costs at the pharmacy

A North Carolina lawmaker has introduced a bill to lower costs at the pharmacy. Congressman Greg Murphy has introduced the "Every Dollar Counts Act" to fix what he calls a "pay twice" loophole in health insurance.

Right now, many patients use direct-to-patient platforms to find cheaper life-saving medicines. However, most health plans don’t count those outside purchases toward a patient’s deductible or out-of-pocket maximum.

Dr. Murphy’s bill would change that, requiring insurance companies to count every dollar spent on covered drugs toward those limits, no matter where they are purchased.

Joel White of the Council for Affordable Health Coverage says the move will remove major barriers to care and improve health outcomes for millions.