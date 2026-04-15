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N.C. lawmaker's bill would lower costs at the pharmacy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 15, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
BigFishDesign/iStockphoto/Getty Images

A North Carolina lawmaker has introduced a bill to lower costs at the pharmacy. Congressman Greg Murphy has introduced the "Every Dollar Counts Act" to fix what he calls a "pay twice" loophole in health insurance.

Right now, many patients use direct-to-patient platforms to find cheaper life-saving medicines. However, most health plans don’t count those outside purchases toward a patient’s deductible or out-of-pocket maximum.

Dr. Murphy’s bill would change that, requiring insurance companies to count every dollar spent on covered drugs toward those limits, no matter where they are purchased.

Joel White of the Council for Affordable Health Coverage says the move will remove major barriers to care and improve health outcomes for millions.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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