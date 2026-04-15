Major animal cruelty case in Pitt County results in rescue of dozens of animals

New details are emerging in a major animal cruelty case in Pitt County that resulted in the rescue of dozens of animals from a home near Grimesland. Authorities have charged 70-year-old Donna Edwards of Greenville with nearly 90 counts of animal cruelty after a welfare check last month uncovered what officials described as a "horrible" hoarding situation.

Animal Services officers removed 67 live animals from the Brickyard Crossing property—including nearly 50 dogs -- plus rabbits, snakes, and even tarantulas. Another 35 animals were found dead on the scene. Investigators say many of the surviving animals were malnourished and lacked basic veterinary care.

Edwards has since voluntarily surrendered all the animals, and officials report that every rescued animal has been placed with a foster or rescue organization. No animals were euthanized.

Edwards is being held on a $175,000 bond as the legal case continues.