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Major animal cruelty case in Pitt County results in rescue of dozens of animals

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 15, 2026 at 7:16 AM EDT
Authorities have charged 70-year-old Donna Edwards of Greenville with nearly 90 counts of animal cruelty after a welfare check last month uncovered what officials described as a "horrible" hoarding situation.
Pitt County Detention Center
Authorities have charged 70-year-old Donna Edwards of Greenville with nearly 90 counts of animal cruelty after a welfare check last month uncovered what officials described as a "horrible" hoarding situation.

New details are emerging in a major animal cruelty case in Pitt County that resulted in the rescue of dozens of animals from a home near Grimesland. Authorities have charged 70-year-old Donna Edwards of Greenville with nearly 90 counts of animal cruelty after a welfare check last month uncovered what officials described as a "horrible" hoarding situation.

Animal Services officers removed 67 live animals from the Brickyard Crossing property—including nearly 50 dogs -- plus rabbits, snakes, and even tarantulas. Another 35 animals were found dead on the scene. Investigators say many of the surviving animals were malnourished and lacked basic veterinary care.

Edwards has since voluntarily surrendered all the animals, and officials report that every rescued animal has been placed with a foster or rescue organization. No animals were euthanized.

Edwards is being held on a $175,000 bond as the legal case continues.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston