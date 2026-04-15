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Long-debated road project in Washington finally moving forward

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 15, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT

A long-debated road project in Washington is finally moving forward after a major turnaround by city leaders.

On Monday night, the Washington City Council voted unanimously to support a nearly $39-million plan to widen 15th Street. The NCDOT project will expand a nearly two-mile stretch of the busy corridor to four lanes with a center median, while adding new sidewalks and a multi-use path.

The vote marks a shift for the council, which had previously been hesitant about the plan. City leaders say a recent workshop with state engineers helped clear up concerns—and highlighted more than $7 million in free utility upgrades the city would receive.

Right-of-way acquisition is expected to begin this June, with major construction expected to start in 2028.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston