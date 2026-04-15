Long-debated road project in Washington finally moving forward

A long-debated road project in Washington is finally moving forward after a major turnaround by city leaders.

On Monday night, the Washington City Council voted unanimously to support a nearly $39-million plan to widen 15th Street. The NCDOT project will expand a nearly two-mile stretch of the busy corridor to four lanes with a center median, while adding new sidewalks and a multi-use path.

The vote marks a shift for the council, which had previously been hesitant about the plan. City leaders say a recent workshop with state engineers helped clear up concerns—and highlighted more than $7 million in free utility upgrades the city would receive.

Right-of-way acquisition is expected to begin this June, with major construction expected to start in 2028.