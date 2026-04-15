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Hornets beat Heat in overtime, one win from playoffs

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 15, 2026 at 8:02 AM EDT
Moussa Diabaté (left) and Miles Bridges.
NBA
Moussa Diabaté (left) and Miles Bridges.

The Charlotte Hornets won an overtime thriller at home Tuesday night, edging the Miami Heat 127-126 in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Forward Miles Bridges scored 28 points as Charlotte kept its season alive and moved within one win of a playoff berth.

Bridges, who has played more than 500 career games without a playoff appearance — the longest active streak in the league — said the team is motivated by how far it has come this season.

“I think both teams didn’t want to go home, but us for sure,” Bridges said. “We had such a great year. We started off bad and we banded together and created a culture here. We want to win for our fans, win for ourselves and get a taste of playoff basketball.”

The victory sends the Hornets on the road Friday night to face the loser of Wednesday night’s game between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

The winner of that game will advance to a first-round playoff series against the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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