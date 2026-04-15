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First-year ECU medical students host "Pirates Vs. Cancer" to support Maynard Children’s Hospital

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 15, 2026 at 7:11 AM EDT
East Carolina University

Medical students at East Carolina University traded their hair for hope last week, marking a decade of fighting pediatric cancer. The tenth annual "Pirates Vs. Cancer" event took over the ECU Health Sciences Campus on April 10th.

The student-led initiative featured everything from professional haircuts and hair donations to bounce houses and raffles. Organized by first-year medical students, the event serves as a vital bridge between future doctors and the families they will one day serve across eastern North Carolina.

For organizers like Sebastian Williams, the mission is personal. A childhood leukemia survivor himself, Williams knows first-hand the toll of treatment. He says the hair donated at the event will be used to make wigs, helping young patients at Maynard Children’s Hospital feel a sense of normalcy during their recovery.

Over the last ten years, the group has raised more than $176,000. With nearly $15,000 already collected this year, they are closing in on a major $200,000 lifetime milestone. Every penny raised goes directly to programs at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Donations can be made HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston