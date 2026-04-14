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State’s fallen officers honored at the 41st Annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 14, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT
File photo: North Carolina State Highway Patrol
North Carolina State Highway Patrol
/
Via Facebook
File photo: North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Attorney General Jeff Jackson, the North Carolina Department of Justice, and several law enforcement organizations will honor the state’s fallen officers at the 41st Annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday.

“This ceremony honors the lives and sacrifices of our fallen officers,” Jackson said. The event will take place at Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro and feature Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chief of Police Estella Patterson as guest speaker.

Chet Effler, President of the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police, added that, “Each name we remember represents a story of sacrifice, commitment, and unwavering dedication to protecting our communities.” Chief Patterson echoed these sentiments, calling on the community to ensure each officer’s memory endures.

Most communities mark fallen officers in May, but North Carolina will come together this week to pay tribute.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston