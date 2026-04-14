State’s fallen officers honored at the 41st Annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday

Attorney General Jeff Jackson, the North Carolina Department of Justice, and several law enforcement organizations will honor the state’s fallen officers at the 41st Annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday.

“This ceremony honors the lives and sacrifices of our fallen officers,” Jackson said. The event will take place at Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro and feature Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chief of Police Estella Patterson as guest speaker.

Chet Effler, President of the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police, added that, “Each name we remember represents a story of sacrifice, commitment, and unwavering dedication to protecting our communities.” Chief Patterson echoed these sentiments, calling on the community to ensure each officer’s memory endures.

Most communities mark fallen officers in May, but North Carolina will come together this week to pay tribute.