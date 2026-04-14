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State lawmakers taking major step toward overhauling how property taxes are calculated

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 14, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
Jim Bowen
/
Public Domain

State lawmakers are taking a major step toward overhauling how property taxes are calculated.

This Wednesday, a key House committee is expected to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would strictly limit how much cities and counties can raise property taxes each year. Supporters say the cap is necessary to protect homeowners—especially seniors on fixed incomes—who have seen their tax bills skyrocket following recent property revaluations.

If the amendment passes the legislature with a supermajority, North Carolina voters would have the final say on the ballot this November. However, local leaders are already raising the alarm, warning that a hard cap on revenue could force deep cuts to essential services like schools, police, and fire protection.

The committee meeting is set for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in Raleigh.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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