State lawmakers taking major step toward overhauling how property taxes are calculated

State lawmakers are taking a major step toward overhauling how property taxes are calculated.

This Wednesday, a key House committee is expected to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would strictly limit how much cities and counties can raise property taxes each year. Supporters say the cap is necessary to protect homeowners—especially seniors on fixed incomes—who have seen their tax bills skyrocket following recent property revaluations.

If the amendment passes the legislature with a supermajority, North Carolina voters would have the final say on the ballot this November. However, local leaders are already raising the alarm, warning that a hard cap on revenue could force deep cuts to essential services like schools, police, and fire protection.

The committee meeting is set for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in Raleigh.