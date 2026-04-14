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Report shows widening gap between college degrees and the state’s workforce needs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 14, 2026 at 7:09 AM EDT
The U.N.C. System board of governors is refining a plan to move public universities to a performance-based funding model.
(U.N.C. System Board of Governors logo)
The U.N.C. System board of governors is refining a plan to move public universities to a performance-based funding model.

Enrollment at North Carolina’s public universities is hitting record highs, but a new report warns of a widening gap between college degrees and the state’s workforce needs.

The UNC System’s latest Workforce Alignment Report shows a massive annual shortfall of up to 10,000 graduates in critical fields. The biggest "help wanted" signs are in engineering, nursing, and education. Experts say the state needs more than 2,600 more engineering degrees every year just to keep pace with economic growth and a wave of upcoming retirements.

While student interest in nursing remains high, a shortage of faculty is creating a bottleneck for new graduates. To bridge the gap, university leaders are now weighing new financial incentives, including forgivable loans, to steer more students toward these high-demand careers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston