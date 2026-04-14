Report shows widening gap between college degrees and the state’s workforce needs

Enrollment at North Carolina’s public universities is hitting record highs, but a new report warns of a widening gap between college degrees and the state’s workforce needs.

The UNC System’s latest Workforce Alignment Report shows a massive annual shortfall of up to 10,000 graduates in critical fields. The biggest "help wanted" signs are in engineering, nursing, and education. Experts say the state needs more than 2,600 more engineering degrees every year just to keep pace with economic growth and a wave of upcoming retirements.

While student interest in nursing remains high, a shortage of faculty is creating a bottleneck for new graduates. To bridge the gap, university leaders are now weighing new financial incentives, including forgivable loans, to steer more students toward these high-demand careers.