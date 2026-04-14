Public hearing will discuss proposed upgrades to rec center in Morehead City

People in Morehead City have a chance to weigh in Tuesday on a multi-million-dollar plan to overhaul a local community hub.

The City Council is holding a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. to discuss an $8.2 million financing package for the W.S. King Recreation Center. The proposed renovation is a major undertaking that includes updating the existing gym, building a brand-new second gymnasium, and adding outdoor pickleball courts and a revamped multi-purpose field.

If the financing is approved tonight, officials expect construction to begin in June. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at City Hall on Bridges Street.