New city manager begins job in Washington after challenge from council member about hiring process

The City of Washington has a new hand at the helm, but the appointment isn’t without controversy.

On Monday, Jonathan Rorie stepped into his role as the new City Manager, bringing nearly four decades of experience from previous stops in South Carolina, Georgia, and most recently, Spring Lake, North Carolina. Rorie replaces interim manager Bobby Roberson under a two-year contract.

While Mayor Ellen Brabo has praised Rorie as highly qualified, the hiring has sparked a divide on the city council. Councilman Joe Davis is publicly challenging the move, claiming the selection process violated state law regarding closed-door sessions.

Despite the internal friction, Rorie is moving forward, inheriting a desk full of local projects and an annual salary of $185,000.