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New city manager begins job in Washington after challenge from council member about hiring process

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 14, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT

The City of Washington has a new hand at the helm, but the appointment isn’t without controversy.

On Monday, Jonathan Rorie stepped into his role as the new City Manager, bringing nearly four decades of experience from previous stops in South Carolina, Georgia, and most recently, Spring Lake, North Carolina. Rorie replaces interim manager Bobby Roberson under a two-year contract.

While Mayor Ellen Brabo has praised Rorie as highly qualified, the hiring has sparked a divide on the city council. Councilman Joe Davis is publicly challenging the move, claiming the selection process violated state law regarding closed-door sessions.

Despite the internal friction, Rorie is moving forward, inheriting a desk full of local projects and an annual salary of $185,000.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston