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Major hike in insurance rates for North Carolina rental and investment properties on hold for now

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 14, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would let Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina reorganize, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C.
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would let Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina reorganize, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C.

A major hike in insurance rates for North Carolina rental and investment properties is on hold for now.

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has rescheduled a high-stakes hearing for the insurance industry’s proposed 68 percent rate increase, moving it from May to July sixth. Causey says the delay is to allow more time for settlement talks, noting that the Department of Insurance and the North Carolina Rate Bureau have already made progress on a potential deal.

The proposal, originally filed last October, calls for a two-stage rollout starting this summer. These "dwelling" policies typically cover non-owner-occupied homes, like rental units and seasonal properties.

History suggests a compromise is likely. The last time the industry asked for a 50 percent hike in 2023, negotiations eventually whittled that increase down to just eight percent. If a settlement isn't reached by the new July deadline, the formal hearing will move forward as planned.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston