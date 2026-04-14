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Lawyers for sick veterans accuse government of using delay tactics to stall first Camp Lejeune toxic water trials

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 14, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

The legal fight over toxic water at Camp Lejeune is intensifying as lawyers for sick veterans accuse the government of using delay tactics to stall the first trials.

Attorneys for the Plaintiffs Leadership Group are pushing back against a new government request to change how victims must prove their cases. The Department of Justice wants the court to enforce a strict but-for causation standard, which would require veterans to prove they only became ill because of the base's water.

Lawyers for the victims say this is an attempt to rewrite the Camp Lejeune Justice Act and create new roadblocks for aging veterans. They argue the government is trying to delay the first bellwether trials, which are meant to set the pace for thousands of pending claims.

The government denies these claims, arguing that a clear ruling on the legal ground rules is necessary before any trials begin. For now, the court is weighing whether to decide these legal questions immediately or wait for expert witness hearings.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston