Eastern North Carolina entering a record-breaking April heat wave starting Tuesday

Grab the sunscreen and stay hydrated—forecasters say Eastern North Carolina is entering a record-breaking April heat wave starting Tuesday.

It’s only mid-April, but it’s going to feel like July across the coastal plain. High pressure sitting over the region is pushing temperatures into the mid-80s today, with the mercury expected to climb even higher as the week progresses. By Wednesday and Thursday, inland cities like Greenville and Goldsboro could see temperatures hit the mid-90s—shattering records that have stood for decades.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City warn that while the humidity remains relatively low for now, the heat is still dangerous for those working outdoors.

Adding to the concern is a high fire risk. Because of the extreme heat and dry conditions, the North Carolina Forest Service has issued a statewide ban on all open burning. That means no yard debris fires or campfires until further notice. Officials say even a small spark could quickly turn into a major wildfire in these conditions.

Expect this unseasonable heat to stick around through Saturday before a cold front finally brings some relief on Sunday evening.

Meteorologists also said dangerous rip currents are expected through this evening at the beaches from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout. There is a moderate rip current risk today south of Cape Lookout.