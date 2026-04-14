Need a primer on data centers? Our zine's got you covered

Data centers have become a hot button issue lately. With each project that gets proposed, there are many environmental and socioeconomic implications to consider.

We've produced a zine to help serve as a guide for understanding what data centers are, the trade-offs that come with development, and a starter list of questions folks can ask if one is proposed in your community.

This zine is best printed on 11" x 17" paper.

Download Your Community's Guide to Data Centers zine here.

Illustration by Eli Chen / WUNC

Illustration by Eli Chen / WUNC

Illustration by Eli Chen / WUNC