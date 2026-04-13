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Wild horses of the Outer Banks are getting their close-up this spring

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
Corolla Wild Horse Fund

The wild horses of the Outer Banks are getting their close-up this spring. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has announced a premiere screening for the new short-form documentary, From the Sound to the Sea.

The film follows the fund’s mission to protect North Carolina’s wild herd amid the growing pressures of tourism and coastal development.

The premiere is scheduled for Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Pioneer Theater in Manteo. The evening features a panel discussion with herd manager Meg Puckett and filmmakers from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Before the show, the fund will also host a table at Manteo’s First Friday celebration from 4:00 to to 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available now through the Pioneer Theater website, with a portion of the proceeds directly supporting the protection of the Corolla horses.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston