The wild horses of the Outer Banks are getting their close-up this spring. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has announced a premiere screening for the new short-form documentary, From the Sound to the Sea.

The film follows the fund’s mission to protect North Carolina’s wild herd amid the growing pressures of tourism and coastal development.

The premiere is scheduled for Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Pioneer Theater in Manteo. The evening features a panel discussion with herd manager Meg Puckett and filmmakers from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Before the show, the fund will also host a table at Manteo’s First Friday celebration from 4:00 to to 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available now through the Pioneer Theater website, with a portion of the proceeds directly supporting the protection of the Corolla horses.