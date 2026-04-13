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Where are American Catholics on Trump's fight with the Pope?

NPR | By Tyler Bartlam,
Courtney DorningAilsa Chang
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with conservative commentator and podcaster Michael Knowles about President Trump and Pope Leo XIV.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang