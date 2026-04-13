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Trenton man accused of shooting one person, several animals with pellet gun

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
An Alabama man says a Jefferson County, Ala., sheriff's deputy cuffed him too tightly, causing the amputation of his left hand 10 months later. He is suing for damages. This photo shows a handcuffed protester in Berlin earlier this month.
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A Trenton man is charged with several felonies charges after deputies say he shot a person and several animals with a pellet gun.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office, Woody Woodward was arrested Saturday after he used a pellet rifle to shoot a victim in the shoulder, causing serious physical injury. Woodward is also accused of intentionally shooting and killing two kittens and repeatedly shooting a dog, leaving the animal with severe injuries.

Woodward now faces one count of felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and three counts of felony animal cruelty. He is currently being held in the Onslow County Jail without bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston