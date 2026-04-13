Trenton man accused of shooting one person, several animals with pellet gun

A Trenton man is charged with several felonies charges after deputies say he shot a person and several animals with a pellet gun.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office, Woody Woodward was arrested Saturday after he used a pellet rifle to shoot a victim in the shoulder, causing serious physical injury. Woodward is also accused of intentionally shooting and killing two kittens and repeatedly shooting a dog, leaving the animal with severe injuries.

Woodward now faces one count of felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and three counts of felony animal cruelty. He is currently being held in the Onslow County Jail without bond.