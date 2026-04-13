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Suspect sought after North Carolina woman reports man set her on fire at home, sheriff says

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT
Police said a 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday during a gathering at a Goldsboro home.
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North Carolina authorities were seeking a possible arson suspect Sunday after a woman with serious burns told authorities a man had doused her with gasoline at her home and set her on fire.

Firefighters and deputies were called to a structure fire Saturday night in the town of Roseboro and found a woman with burns over about two-thirds of her body, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The woman said a man had forced his way into her home, and that the suspect left the scene on a bicycle, according to the sheriff's statement. The woman was taken to a trauma center for treatment. Her condition wasn’t immediately disclosed.

After consulting with the local prosecutor’s office, the sheriff’s office said, documents were obtained accusing a named suspect of first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and other charges. The person was still at large Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Roseboro is a small community about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of the state capital of Raleigh.
Associated Press
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