Newport brush fire nearing complete containment

Firefighters have nearly completed containment of a brush fire that disrupted traffic in Newport this weekend.

The Newport Fire Department reports the blaze is now 99 percent contained after burning through roughly seven acres. The fire first broke out Friday afternoon near Highway 70 and Time Warner Drive, causing heavy smoke and reduced visibility for drivers.

North Carolina Forest Service crews used bulldozers to establish strong fire breaks around the perimeter. While the fire is under control, officials warn that neighbors will likely see smoke and smoldering vegetation inside those lines for the next several days.

This incident comes as a statewide burn ban remains in effect for all 100 counties due to extremely dry conditions. Local authorities are continuing to monitor the scene to ensure the lines hold through the week.