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Newport brush fire nearing complete containment

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:29 AM EDT
Newport Fire Department

Firefighters have nearly completed containment of a brush fire that disrupted traffic in Newport this weekend.

The Newport Fire Department reports the blaze is now 99 percent contained after burning through roughly seven acres. The fire first broke out Friday afternoon near Highway 70 and Time Warner Drive, causing heavy smoke and reduced visibility for drivers.

North Carolina Forest Service crews used bulldozers to establish strong fire breaks around the perimeter. While the fire is under control, officials warn that neighbors will likely see smoke and smoldering vegetation inside those lines for the next several days.

This incident comes as a statewide burn ban remains in effect for all 100 counties due to extremely dry conditions. Local authorities are continuing to monitor the scene to ensure the lines hold through the week.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston