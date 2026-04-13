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Longtime trumpeter and vocalist for Band of Oz killed in crash

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
Band of Oz

The beach music community is mourning the loss of a legend. Howard Douglas Winstead, Jr., a longtime trumpeter and vocalist for the iconic Band of Oz, was killed in a multi-vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reports show the 67-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95 near Dunn when his minivan struck the back of a fuel tanker that had slowed for traffic. The Concord musician was returning home from a performance in South Carolina at the time of the crash.

Known affectionately as Doug, Winstead was a staple of the Carolina beach music scene for decades and was inducted into the Beach Music Hall of Fame in 2021. In a statement, the Band of Oz remembered Winstead as a brother and a world-class musician who brought joy to thousands of fans across the Carolinas.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston