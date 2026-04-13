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Forsyth, Guilford school boards to vote on budget requests Tuesday

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 13, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
school grades classroom.jpg
WFDD File photo
Students peer in a classroom in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.

Two Triad school boards are voting on local budget requests this week.

Guilford County Schools is holding a public hearing on Tuesday on the superintendent’s proposed budget for the next academic year.

The recommendation includes a $313 million request to the county commissioners and prioritizes pay increases for staff and technology replacement.

Those who want to speak at the hearing must register in advance by emailing the school board clerk by noon the day of the meeting.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is also discussing the budget this week.

Superintendent Don Phipps will present his recommendation, which was developed over the course of multiple workshops and a forum with local educators.

Priorities include restoring more than 80 positions in the exceptional children department and allocating $1 million for bilingual support.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz