ENC pittmaster will be guest judge on next episode of Top Chef

The pitmaster behind the acclaimed Sam Jones BBQ in Raleigh and Greenville—is set to guest judge on the next episode of Bravo’s Top Chef.

The episode, titled "Going Whole Hog," highlights the deep-rooted traditions of the Tar Heel State. Sam Jones, a fourth-generation barbecue man from Ayden, brings his signature Eastern-style chopped whole hog to the table, joining host Kristen Kish to put the remaining chefs to the test.

This appearance follows a big year for Jones, whose restaurants recently earned a Bib Gourmand nod from the Michelin Guide.

You can catch the smoke and the drama at 9:30 p.m. tonight (Monday) on Bravo.