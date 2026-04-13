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ENC pittmaster will be guest judge on next episode of Top Chef

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT

The pitmaster behind the acclaimed Sam Jones BBQ in Raleigh and Greenville—is set to guest judge on the next episode of Bravo’s Top Chef.

The episode, titled "Going Whole Hog," highlights the deep-rooted traditions of the Tar Heel State. Sam Jones, a fourth-generation barbecue man from Ayden, brings his signature Eastern-style chopped whole hog to the table, joining host Kristen Kish to put the remaining chefs to the test.

This appearance follows a big year for Jones, whose restaurants recently earned a Bib Gourmand nod from the Michelin Guide.

You can catch the smoke and the drama at 9:30 p.m. tonight (Monday) on Bravo.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston