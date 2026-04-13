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Conflict in the Middle East is hitting home in Eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:31 AM EDT
Handles on a gas pump in Brooklyn.
Jonathan Fickies
/
Landov
Handles on a gas pump in Brooklyn.

Conflict in the Middle East is hitting home in Eastern North Carolina, from the farm fields to the front gates of the region’s military bases.

Tensions with Iran are sending ripples through the coastal plain. At the gas pump, Gas Buddy reports that North Carolina drivers are now seeing averages climb past $4.10 a gallon.

People are also seeing direct increases at the checkout line as local retailers pass on rising transportation and production costs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, vegetable prices jumped by 50% and fruit by 10% in some areas of the state following the initial conflict-related market shocks.

But for our region’s farmers, the hit is even harder. With global shipping disrupted, DTN/Progressive Farmer’s index shows fertilizer costs have spiked twenty-five percent, forcing many local growers to rethink their spring planting just to stay afloat.

Meanwhile, security is tight at major installations. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Camp Lejeune are on high-alert status, and have implemented 100 percent ID checks. At Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point in Brunswick County, officials say activity is ramping up as the hub prepares for increased munitions transport.

While state officials monitor for potential cyber-threats connected to the Iran conflict -- including threats against utilities, health care, and transportation systems -- the immediate impact for most families remains at the grocery store and the gas station.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston