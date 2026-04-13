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Coastal North Carolina feeling the sting of a statewide spike in layoffs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
The unemployment rate jumped in October, but layoffs are still rare.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
The unemployment rate jumped in October, but layoffs are still rare.

Coastal North Carolina is feeling the sting of a statewide spike in layoffs, as regional employers across multiple industries cut staff.

In Wilmington, the transportation sector took a hit as Avelo Airlines shuttered its local crew base, eliminating over eighty positions. Manufacturing is also seeing localized pain; in Tarboro, Corning Incorporated announced a permanent facility closure that will impact more than 120 workers.

Further inland, the regional healthcare system is tightening its belt. Greenville-based ECU Health and its partner Access East cut over thirty positions following the wind-down of a state Medicaid pilot program. Greenville is also bracing for the closure of Focus Services, which will leave nearly one hundred people without work by the end of April.

Even small-town infrastructure is at risk. In Chocowinity, the town recently voted to eliminate its EMS services due to budget constraints, leaving four full-time and thirty part-time employees facing unemployment this July.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston