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NC A&T and makerspace Forge Greensboro expand experiential learning opportunities

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
A&T student entrepreneurship marketplace.
MD3 Media Marketing, LLC.
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NC A&T State University
A picture from the annual A&T student entrepreneurship marketplace.

The Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is joining forces with Forge Greensboro, a local makerspace and innovation hub.

The new partnership aims to prepare A&T students to become creative problem-solvers and leaders in a rapidly changing economy.

Students will have full access to Forge’s specialized equipment used for prototyping, digital fabrication, electronics and other advanced manufacturing processes.

NCA&T Assistant Dean for Student Success and Programming Jason Caldwell says that connecting students with local entrepreneurs will bridge the gap between academic learning and hands-on experience.

"I think it's going to be really powerful and impactful," he says. "You know, our students come with a plethora of ideas, and I think that this is just going to be another opportunity to activate those ideas, and they are able to build community as well as build their network."

Caldwell says the initiative will eventually feature a variety of student-centered programs, including innovation and design workshops and hands-on prototyping projects. The full launch of the Forge Greensboro and A&T collaboration is scheduled to take place in mid-September.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford