NC A&T and makerspace Forge Greensboro expand experiential learning opportunities

The Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is joining forces with Forge Greensboro, a local makerspace and innovation hub.

The new partnership aims to prepare A&T students to become creative problem-solvers and leaders in a rapidly changing economy.

Students will have full access to Forge’s specialized equipment used for prototyping, digital fabrication, electronics and other advanced manufacturing processes.

NCA&T Assistant Dean for Student Success and Programming Jason Caldwell says that connecting students with local entrepreneurs will bridge the gap between academic learning and hands-on experience.

"I think it's going to be really powerful and impactful," he says. "You know, our students come with a plethora of ideas, and I think that this is just going to be another opportunity to activate those ideas, and they are able to build community as well as build their network."

Caldwell says the initiative will eventually feature a variety of student-centered programs, including innovation and design workshops and hands-on prototyping projects. The full launch of the Forge Greensboro and A&T collaboration is scheduled to take place in mid-September.

