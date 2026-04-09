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North Carolina invests $5.7 million to better combat substance use disorder

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published April 9, 2026 at 3:03 PM EDT
A photo of Gov. Josh Stein speaking
Chris Seward
/
AP
Gov. Josh Stein said in a news release that the money will help support more residents on the path to recovery.

North Carolina is investing more than $5 million to increase access to resources for substance use disorder.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the money will go to twelve community-based organizations. The funds come from a federal Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services Block Grant.

The awards range from $287,000 to $500,000. Some of the organizations receiving funds include Insight Human Services in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Survivors Union in Greensboro and Benevolence Farm in Graham.

The money will support services in rural areas, crisis co-response teams and other evidence-based treatments.

According to NCDHHS, more than 1.4 million people struggle with substance use in the state.
DJ Simmons
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