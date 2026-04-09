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Guilford County spotlights Black maternal health

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT
A photo of a Black pregnant woman holding her belly.
Adobe Stock image

Every Baby Guilford is hosting an interactive health fair this weekend.

It’s part of the events for the annual Black Maternal Health Week. The goal is to provide access to resources, education and support.

Guilford County’s infant mortality rate is higher than the state and national averages at 9.2 deaths for every 1,000 live births. According to county officials, Black infants make up 70% of the county’s infant mortality.

The health fair begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Center City Park in Greensboro.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons