Two endangered sea turtles rescued in separate incidents in Emerald Isle

A busy twenty-four hours for the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol over the weekend as teams scrambled to rescue two endangered turtles in separate incidents.

On Saturday, park rangers and volunteers coordinated a relay to transport a live Green Sea Turtle found on Bear Island to the CMAST facility in Morehead City for emergency triage.

Shortly after, a large Kemp’s Ridley turtle was reported by a local fisherman after it accidentally swallowed a hook at the pier. Emerald Isle Police officers joined volunteers and pier staff to safely load the turtle for transport, where veterinarians were waiting to perform X-rays and remove the hook.

Volunteers remind people to report all sea turtle emergencies to the stranding hotline.