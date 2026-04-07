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Two endangered sea turtles rescued in separate incidents in Emerald Isle

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 7, 2026 at 7:08 AM EDT

A busy twenty-four hours for the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol over the weekend as teams scrambled to rescue two endangered turtles in separate incidents.

On Saturday, park rangers and volunteers coordinated a relay to transport a live Green Sea Turtle found on Bear Island to the CMAST facility in Morehead City for emergency triage.

Shortly after, a large Kemp’s Ridley turtle was reported by a local fisherman after it accidentally swallowed a hook at the pier. Emerald Isle Police officers joined volunteers and pier staff to safely load the turtle for transport, where veterinarians were waiting to perform X-rays and remove the hook.

Volunteers remind people to report all sea turtle emergencies to the stranding hotline.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston