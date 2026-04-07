People in Havelock are being asked to help shape the future of a local waterway.

Sound Rivers, the City of Havelock, and UNC’s Institute of Marine Science are seeking public input on a new restoration plan for the West Prong of Slocum Creek. The project in meant to tackle long-standing issues with bacteria and nutrient pollution that eventually discharge into the Neuse River.

A year of water sampling has already identified key challenges, but officials say community feedback is the final piece of the puzzle. Establishing a formal watershed plan is a critical step, as it opens the door to state and federal funding for future cleanup projects.

Those who live or recreate near Slocum Creek can take the survey HERE.