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People in Havelock are being asked to help shape the future of a local waterway

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register (upper left) paddles to a sampling location on Slocum Creek with a sampling team from UNC.
Sound Rivers
Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register (upper left) paddles to a sampling location on Slocum Creek with a sampling team from UNC.

People in Havelock are being asked to help shape the future of a local waterway.

Sound Rivers, the City of Havelock, and UNC’s Institute of Marine Science are seeking public input on a new restoration plan for the West Prong of Slocum Creek. The project in meant to tackle long-standing issues with bacteria and nutrient pollution that eventually discharge into the Neuse River.

A year of water sampling has already identified key challenges, but officials say community feedback is the final piece of the puzzle. Establishing a formal watershed plan is a critical step, as it opens the door to state and federal funding for future cleanup projects.

Those who live or recreate near Slocum Creek can take the survey HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston