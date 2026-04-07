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N.C. water utility doubling down on legal battle against companies it blames for polluting drinking water.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 7, 2026 at 7:10 AM EDT
File: The N.C. Coastal Land Trust purchased 265 acres along 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for conservation purposes.
Coastal Land Trust
File: The N.C. Coastal Land Trust purchased 265 acres along 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for conservation purposes.

A major North Carolina water utility is doubling down on its legal battle against the chemical companies it blames for polluting the state’s drinking water.

Aqua North Carolina filed a second federal lawsuit on Friday, accusing DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva of contaminating water systems with "forever chemicals."

This time, the utility is using a powerful new legal weapon: the federal "Polluter Pays" law. By suing under CERCLA, Aqua NC is demanding that these companies—not taxpayers—foot the bill for cleaning up toxic PFAS.

The lawsuit claims the companies knowingly dumped hazardous substances into the Cape Fear River and surrounding groundwater for decades.

This move follows a recent EPA decision to label these chemicals as hazardous, opening the door for utilities to seek massive damages for filtration and remediation costs.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston