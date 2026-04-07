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N.C. Coastal Federation expands largest wetland restoration project in the state

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
The North Carolina Coastal Federation has expanded the North River Wetlands Preserve to al 7,000 acres.
N.C. Coastal Federation
The North Carolina Coastal Federation has expanded the North River Wetlands Preserve to almost 7,000 acres.

The largest wetland restoration project in the state just got even bigger. The North Carolina Coastal Federation announced it has acquired 787 acres along the North River in Carteret County.

The property was purchased for just shy of $1.9 million, funded by a partnership of state and federal grants—including nearly $1 million from the N-C Land and Water Fund. This expansion grows the North River Wetlands Preserve to nearly 7,000 acres.

This isn't just about more land; it’s about protection. The preserve acts as a massive natural filter for local oyster beds and provides a critical buffer against coastal flooding. For outdoor enthusiasts, the deal also secures a new scenic corridor for the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, moving hikers off busy roads and into the wild.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston