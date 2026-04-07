N.C. Coastal Federation expands largest wetland restoration project in the state

The largest wetland restoration project in the state just got even bigger. The North Carolina Coastal Federation announced it has acquired 787 acres along the North River in Carteret County.

The property was purchased for just shy of $1.9 million, funded by a partnership of state and federal grants—including nearly $1 million from the N-C Land and Water Fund. This expansion grows the North River Wetlands Preserve to nearly 7,000 acres.

This isn't just about more land; it’s about protection. The preserve acts as a massive natural filter for local oyster beds and provides a critical buffer against coastal flooding. For outdoor enthusiasts, the deal also secures a new scenic corridor for the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, moving hikers off busy roads and into the wild.