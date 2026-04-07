ENC drivers facing major reality check at the pump this week

Drivers in Eastern North Carolina are facing a major reality check at the pump this week. According to AAA, gas prices have soared to their highest levels since 2022, with the state average climbing to roughly $3.93 per gallon for regular unleaded.

In areas like Greenville and Wilmington, some stations have already crossed the four-dollar mark following rapid overnight jumps. The surge is even steeper for diesel, which has spiked to more than $5.80 per gallon.

Analysts from GasBuddy attribute the sudden spike to global oil supply disruptions and ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East. With prices fluctuating daily, experts recommend using tracking apps to find the best local rates before filling up.