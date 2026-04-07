Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC drivers facing major reality check at the pump this week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT
Handles on a gas pump in Brooklyn.
Jonathan Fickies
/
Landov
File: Handles on a gas pump.

Drivers in Eastern North Carolina are facing a major reality check at the pump this week. According to AAA, gas prices have soared to their highest levels since 2022, with the state average climbing to roughly $3.93 per gallon for regular unleaded.

In areas like Greenville and Wilmington, some stations have already crossed the four-dollar mark following rapid overnight jumps. The surge is even steeper for diesel, which has spiked to more than $5.80 per gallon.

Analysts from GasBuddy attribute the sudden spike to global oil supply disruptions and ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East. With prices fluctuating daily, experts recommend using tracking apps to find the best local rates before filling up.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston