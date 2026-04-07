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Coastal Resources Commission expected to finalize long-awaited updates to Inlet Hazard Areas next week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
Map of the 10 inlet hazard areas that are in the proposed 2025 inlet hazard area update.
N.C. Division of Coastal Management
Map of the 10 inlet hazard areas that are in the proposed 2025 inlet hazard area update.

North Carolina’s coastal map could look a lot different after next week.

The state’s Coastal Resources Commission meets next Wednesday and Thursday in Ocean Isle Beach to finalize long-awaited updates to Inlet Hazard Areas. These are the zones near volatile inlets where the ocean can shift, erode, or flood without warning.

Current rules haven’t been updated since 1979, and state officials say the maps are decades overdue. Under the new proposal, boundaries would be redrawn at eleven major inlets.

Crucially, the Commission is considering "grandfathering" rules. This would allow current homeowners to rebuild if their property is damaged, but it would strictly limit the size and location of new construction to keep people out of harm's way.

The CRC will also weigh new rules for septic systems in hazard zones and visit the terminal groin at Ocean Isle.

A public comment session starts at 9:30 a.m. next Thursday at the Ocean Isle Beach Town Hall. The meeting will also stream live on the N.C.D.E.Q. YouTube channel.

For web:
Map provided by the Division of Coastal Management of the 10 inlet hazard areas that are in the proposed 2025 inlet hazard area update.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston