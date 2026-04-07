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Coast Guard families in Elizabeth City are feeling the weight of missed paychecks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 7, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT
Congressman Don Davis recently met with civilian Coast Guard personnel and their families to discuss the mounting financial and emotional toll.
Office of Congressman Don Davis
Congressman Don Davis recently met with civilian Coast Guard personnel and their families to discuss the mounting financial and emotional toll.

As the longest government shutdown in American history continues, families in Elizabeth City are feeling the weight of missed paychecks.

Congressman Don Davis recently met with civilian Coast Guard personnel and their families to discuss the mounting financial and emotional toll. While temporary fixes have been found for active-duty members, more than 8,000 civilian employees nationwide remain without pay—including nearly half the workforce at Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.

Families shared stories of tapping into retirement and college funds just to cover basic monthly bills and mortgages. Congressman Davis, who has voted four times since January to fund the Department of Homeland Security, says the human impact can no longer be ignored.

Beyond the financial strain, personnel warn that workforce shortages are creating safety risks and operational gaps. Congressman Davis says he will continue to push for a bipartisan solution to reopen the department.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston