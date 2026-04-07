Coast Guard families in Elizabeth City are feeling the weight of missed paychecks

As the longest government shutdown in American history continues, families in Elizabeth City are feeling the weight of missed paychecks.

Congressman Don Davis recently met with civilian Coast Guard personnel and their families to discuss the mounting financial and emotional toll. While temporary fixes have been found for active-duty members, more than 8,000 civilian employees nationwide remain without pay—including nearly half the workforce at Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.

Families shared stories of tapping into retirement and college funds just to cover basic monthly bills and mortgages. Congressman Davis, who has voted four times since January to fund the Department of Homeland Security, says the human impact can no longer be ignored.

Beyond the financial strain, personnel warn that workforce shortages are creating safety risks and operational gaps. Congressman Davis says he will continue to push for a bipartisan solution to reopen the department.