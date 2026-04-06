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Witnesses describe torture of 7-year-old in surf at Sunset Beach

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 6, 2026 at 6:28 AM EDT
Witnesses at the Sunset Beach Pier on Friday afternoon described a harrowing ten-minute ordeal. They say Lee held the young girl upside down by her legs, repeatedly dunking her head underwater while she screamed for him to stop. Investigators say the act was a form of "punishment" and that the child’s mother stood by and failed to intervene.
Sunset Beach Police Department
Witnesses at the Sunset Beach Pier on Friday afternoon described a harrowing ten-minute ordeal. They say Lee held the young girl upside down by her legs, repeatedly dunking her head underwater while she screamed for him to stop. Investigators say the act was a form of "punishment" and that the child’s mother stood by and failed to intervene.

A disturbing scene at a popular North Carolina beach has led to criminal charges against two people for child abuse.

Police in Sunset Beach Christopher Lee and Lesley McClam after a 7-year-old girl was reportedly tortured in the surf.

Witnesses at the Sunset Beach Pier on Friday afternoon described a harrowing ten-minute ordeal. They say Lee held the young girl upside down by her legs, repeatedly dunking her head underwater while she screamed for him to stop. Investigators say the act was a form of "punishment" and that the child’s mother, McClam, stood by and failed to intervene.

Videos of the incident quickly began circulating on social media, sparking outrage across the community. Both Lee and McClam are now facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse.

The Sunset Beach Police Department is working alongside the Department of Social Services to ensure the child’s safety as the legal case moves forward.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston