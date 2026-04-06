Weekend Roosevelt Spain Fire in Pitt County fully contained

A massive brush fire north of Greenville is now under control after a weekend of intense firefighting.

Crews from across Pitt County spent Saturday battling the Roosevelt Spain Fire, which scorched nearly 160 acres. The blaze, which started Saturday afternoon, required a massive response from the Falkland, Belvoir, and Staton House fire departments.

The North Carolina Forest Service eventually deployed helicopters to drop water on the fast-moving flames. Officials confirmed late Sunday that the fire is now 100 percent contained.

A statewide burn ban remains in effect for all 100 counties due to extremely dry conditions and high winds.

This is the second major brush fire in Pitt County in less than a month, following a March fire that destroyed a local home. People are urged to avoid any outdoor burning until the ban is lifted.