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Weekend Roosevelt Spain Fire in Pitt County fully contained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 6, 2026 at 6:24 AM EDT
A statewide burn ban remains in effect for all 100 counties due to extremely dry conditions and high winds.
Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East
A statewide burn ban remains in effect for all 100 counties due to extremely dry conditions and high winds.

A massive brush fire north of Greenville is now under control after a weekend of intense firefighting.

Crews from across Pitt County spent Saturday battling the Roosevelt Spain Fire, which scorched nearly 160 acres. The blaze, which started Saturday afternoon, required a massive response from the Falkland, Belvoir, and Staton House fire departments.

The North Carolina Forest Service eventually deployed helicopters to drop water on the fast-moving flames. Officials confirmed late Sunday that the fire is now 100 percent contained.

A statewide burn ban remains in effect for all 100 counties due to extremely dry conditions and high winds.

This is the second major brush fire in Pitt County in less than a month, following a March fire that destroyed a local home. People are urged to avoid any outdoor burning until the ban is lifted.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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