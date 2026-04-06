One dead after commercial vessel capsized in Ocracoke Inlet

A commercial vessel overturned near the Outer Banks this weekend, leaving one person dead and three others rescued.

On Saturday morning, a 25-foot boat capsized in the treacherous waters of Ocracoke Inlet. The Coast Guard received the emergency call around 10:45 a.m., but a nearby "Good Samaritan" reached the scene first. That civilian crew managed to pull all four people from the water before responders from Station Hatteras Inlet arrived.

Dare County EMS confirmed one individual was pronounced dead at the pier. The three survivors were recovered safely and were not injured. Officials say the boat was operating commercially at the time, and TowBoatUS has been working to refloat the vessel.

The Coast Guard is now investigating what caused the boat to flip.

This incident follows a similar tragedy last October at nearby Oregon Inlet, highlighting the ongoing dangers of navigating the region’s shifting coastal channels.