Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One dead after commercial vessel capsized in Ocracoke Inlet

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 6, 2026 at 6:21 AM EDT
Two people were rescued Thursday morning from a sinking fishing boat in the Pamlico Sound.
(File photo: U.S. Coast Guard)
File: Dare County EMS confirmed one individual was pronounced dead at the pier. The three survivors were recovered safely and were not injured.

A commercial vessel overturned near the Outer Banks this weekend, leaving one person dead and three others rescued.

On Saturday morning, a 25-foot boat capsized in the treacherous waters of Ocracoke Inlet. The Coast Guard received the emergency call around 10:45 a.m., but a nearby "Good Samaritan" reached the scene first. That civilian crew managed to pull all four people from the water before responders from Station Hatteras Inlet arrived.

Dare County EMS confirmed one individual was pronounced dead at the pier. The three survivors were recovered safely and were not injured. Officials say the boat was operating commercially at the time, and TowBoatUS has been working to refloat the vessel.

The Coast Guard is now investigating what caused the boat to flip.

This incident follows a similar tragedy last October at nearby Oregon Inlet, highlighting the ongoing dangers of navigating the region’s shifting coastal channels.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston