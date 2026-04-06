NC AG warns of new scam targeting those who served in the military

North Carolina officials are sounding the alarm on a new scam targeting those who served in the military. Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning veterans to watch out for a "Veteran Savings Program" arriving in the mail.

The pitch sounds great: monthly payments and free dental coverage. But Jackson said the program doesn't exist. Scammers are using high-pressure tactics, telling veterans they must call within five days.

Jackson said if someone is offering free money with no strings attached, it’s almost certainly a scam. Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette with the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs adds that the state will not tolerate schemes targeting veterans' benefits.

Officials are telling people that receive the card in the mail to throw it away, and not to call the number. They add that government agencies will never demand payment via gift cards or wire transfers.