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NC AG warns of new scam targeting those who served in the military

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 6, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

North Carolina officials are sounding the alarm on a new scam targeting those who served in the military. Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning veterans to watch out for a "Veteran Savings Program" arriving in the mail.

The pitch sounds great: monthly payments and free dental coverage. But Jackson said the program doesn't exist. Scammers are using high-pressure tactics, telling veterans they must call within five days.

Jackson said if someone is offering free money with no strings attached, it’s almost certainly a scam. Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette with the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs adds that the state will not tolerate schemes targeting veterans' benefits.

Officials are telling people that receive the card in the mail to throw it away, and not to call the number. They add that government agencies will never demand payment via gift cards or wire transfers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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