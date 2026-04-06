Halifax Resolves document will return to North Carolina for the first time since 1776

A piece of American history is returning to its roots this spring.

Governor Josh Stein said the original Halifax Resolves—the first formal call for independence from Great Britain—will return to North Carolina for the first time since 1776. On loan from the National Archives, the document will be the centerpiece of a new exhibit at the Halifax State Historic Site starting April 10th.

The homecoming kicks off "Halifax Resolves Days," a three-day immersive celebration featuring military parades, living history vignettes, and colonial music.

Governor Stein noted that the 1776 document forever cemented North Carolina’s identity as "First in Freedom." The exhibit runs through October 6th as part of the state’s 250th-anniversary commemorations.