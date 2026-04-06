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Halifax Resolves document will return to North Carolina for the first time since 1776

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 6, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT

A piece of American history is returning to its roots this spring.

Governor Josh Stein said the original Halifax Resolves—the first formal call for independence from Great Britain—will return to North Carolina for the first time since 1776. On loan from the National Archives, the document will be the centerpiece of a new exhibit at the Halifax State Historic Site starting April 10th.

The homecoming kicks off "Halifax Resolves Days," a three-day immersive celebration featuring military parades, living history vignettes, and colonial music.

Governor Stein noted that the 1776 document forever cemented North Carolina’s identity as "First in Freedom." The exhibit runs through October 6th as part of the state’s 250th-anniversary commemorations.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston