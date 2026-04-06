Golden LEAF grants will fund several ENC projects

In Beaufort County, millions in new funding are aimed at keeping people dry and healthy.

The Golden LEAF Board has green-lit a major financial boost for the City of Washington. A $1-million grant will help overhaul stormwater infrastructure around the local hospital—an area notoriously prone to frequent flooding. This brings the total investment for the project to over four million dollars.

But the investment doesn't stop at the water’s edge. In Aurora, a $400,000 grant is being used to breathe new life into a local medical clinic. Metropolitan Community Health Services will renovate the facility, expanding healthcare access for rural residents and creating 25 new full-time jobs in the process.

Meanwhile, local students are getting a lift, too. Beaufort County Community College students remain eligible for a slice of $3 million in scholarship funds, which are intended to build a stronger workforce for rural North Carolina.