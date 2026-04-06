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Golden LEAF grants will fund several ENC projects

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 6, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT

In Beaufort County, millions in new funding are aimed at keeping people dry and healthy.

The Golden LEAF Board has green-lit a major financial boost for the City of Washington. A $1-million grant will help overhaul stormwater infrastructure around the local hospital—an area notoriously prone to frequent flooding. This brings the total investment for the project to over four million dollars.

But the investment doesn't stop at the water’s edge. In Aurora, a $400,000 grant is being used to breathe new life into a local medical clinic. Metropolitan Community Health Services will renovate the facility, expanding healthcare access for rural residents and creating 25 new full-time jobs in the process.

Meanwhile, local students are getting a lift, too. Beaufort County Community College students remain eligible for a slice of $3 million in scholarship funds, which are intended to build a stronger workforce for rural North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston