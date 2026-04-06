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Bath one step closer to tackling rising tides and local flooding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 6, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
Surveys, maps and data populated the Bath Township Resilient Coastal Communities Program meeting in Bath Township.
Sound Rivers
Surveys, maps and data populated the Bath Township Resilient Coastal Communities Program meeting in Bath Township.

The town of Bath is one step closer to tackling rising tides and local flooding.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman joined the Mid-East Commission and local stakeholders to narrow down a list of resiliency projects. The meeting is part of a state-funded grant program designed to help coastal communities withstand environmental shifts.

Thirteen community members and officials reviewed three main categories for improvement: planning tools to pinpoint flooding, green solutions like living shorelines, and traditional infrastructure upgrades.

One standout proposal involves converting old wastewater sprayfields into a public natural area with trails or a constructed wetland.

The goal of this phase is to finalize a list of ten priority projects to move forward. For Sound Rivers, the focus remains on ensuring these solutions protect both the community and the health of the river.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston