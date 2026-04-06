Bath one step closer to tackling rising tides and local flooding

The town of Bath is one step closer to tackling rising tides and local flooding.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman joined the Mid-East Commission and local stakeholders to narrow down a list of resiliency projects. The meeting is part of a state-funded grant program designed to help coastal communities withstand environmental shifts.

Thirteen community members and officials reviewed three main categories for improvement: planning tools to pinpoint flooding, green solutions like living shorelines, and traditional infrastructure upgrades.

One standout proposal involves converting old wastewater sprayfields into a public natural area with trails or a constructed wetland.

The goal of this phase is to finalize a list of ten priority projects to move forward. For Sound Rivers, the focus remains on ensuring these solutions protect both the community and the health of the river.