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N.C. A&T lettuce researcher wins major grant

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 2, 2026 at 5:39 PM EDT
Researcher studying lettuce in a lab
Robert Brown
/
Courtesy North Carolina A&T State University College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

Harmandeep Sharma, Ph.D., will study 100 varieties of lettuce to determine which are most cold-resistant.

A North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University researcher has won a quarter-million-dollar USDA grant to study lettuce.

There has been been lots of research done on how lettuce handles heat and water stresses, but little on its ability to survive cold. A&T research assistant professor Harmandeep Sharma hopes to fill that void. 

She’ll grow several varieties of looseleaf lettuce in a controlled-climate chamber, exposing them to progressively colder temperatures. Then, using hyperspectral imaging, she’ll attempt to identify varieties able to withstand freezing temperatures that can damage or kill crops.

Sharma says the findings could help small-scale North Carolina farmers grow this weather-sensitive crop as conditions become unpredictable.

"This research is designed to take some of that uncertainty off farmers’ shoulders," she says. "Because we will be studying around like 100 varieties of loose-leaf lettuce in this study to figure out which ones naturally handle cold temperatures better than the others."

Sharma hopes to identify 10 cold-resistant lettuce varieties. She says the research could be a template for studying other leafy greens.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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