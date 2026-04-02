Elon poll: Two-thirds of North Carolinians oppose ground troops in Iran

A new poll from Elon University finds that a majority of North Carolinians oppose America’s military involvement in Iran.

Two-thirds of respondents strongly opposed deploying ground troops into Iran. Fifty-two percent said President Donald Trump has gone too far in using military force abroad.

Elon Poll Director Jason Husser says the findings come amid ongoing economic concerns.

“It's not that Iran is not important, but what's driving a lot of President Trump's disapproval rate at the current moment is people's dissatisfaction with the state of the economy and particularly their responses to us about the cost of living,” he says.

According to the poll, more than half of North Carolinians said the national economy has gotten worse since President Trump took office. A similar number reported feeling negative impacts from the administration’s tariffs on imported goods.

The polling took place over a week in March with 800 respondents.