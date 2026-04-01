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North Carolina launches a new safety initiative for young drivers

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 1, 2026 at 10:12 PM EDT
A police officer pulls over a driver
Adobe Stock
In 2024, there were 1.19 million traffic stops in North Carolina. Three percent resulted in a vehicle or person search and less than 5% resulted in an arrest.

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program is launching a new initiative to teach young drivers how to navigate getting pulled over.

It’s called The Traffic Stop Safety Program. It’s done in collaboration with the national nonprofit Dedication To Community (D2C).

In 2024, state law enforcement conducted approximately 1.2 million traffic stops, with hundreds involving the use of force. To limit future altercations, D2C instructors and local law enforcement will train teens on their responsibilities during stops through live reenactments and role play.

Mark Ezzell directs the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. He says each 2-hour session will focus on de-escalation, violence prevention and trauma reduction. 

"If we can educate young people about the appropriate way to interact in a law enforcement encounter, it's going to keep everybody safer," he says. "And that's what I'm hoping to get out of it: a safer population, more safety for our youth and safety for our law enforcement as well."

D2C will partner with public high school driver’s ed programs, school principals and other stakeholders. The events are set to begin this month in Charlotte and Raleigh. Ezzell hopes to eventually expand the initiative statewide.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford